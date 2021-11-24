Two policemen martyred in Peshawar’s Hayatabad operation

PESHAWAR: Two policemen have embraced martyrdom in a targetted operation in Peshawar’s Hayatabad in the wee hours of the Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, the security forces have launched a raid on a tip off to arrest the fugitives during which, the suspects opened fire and martyred ASI and constable.

The funeral prayers of the martyred ASI and constable have been offered at Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Moazzam Jah Ansari told that seven fugitives have been arrested while weapons have also been recovered from their possession.

On Monday, an assistant sub-inspector was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him upon returning from his duty in Peshawar.

The incident took place in Peshawar’s Shabqadar area where the assailants opened fire on an ASI Amjad in the vicinity of Khazana police station.

