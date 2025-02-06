Two policemen martyred, six injured in attack on Karak checkpost

KARAK: Two policemen were martyred while six others were injured in armed attack by terrorists on Karak checkpost, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, armed assailants targeted the Bahadur Khel police checkpost, resulting in the martyrdom of two policemen and bullet wounds to six others, the local police confirmed.

The martyred officers were identified as Adnan and Naqeebullah, both elite force commandos from Mansehra, while the injured were identified as Saddam, Taimoor, Ilyas, Junaid, and Saeed.

The injured cops were moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Karak, while two critically wounded policemen were referred to Peshawar for advanced treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the Elite Force platoon was deployed in Karak at the time of the attack.

Read more: Two policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat shooting

Earlier this year, in a separate attack, two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.