Two PPP MPAs-elect not to take oath

KARACHI: Two newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) would not take oath on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP’s incumbent Senators Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar have also emerged victorious on Sindh Assembly’s seats in the 8th February General Elections.

The PPP decided that these Senators would take oath as members Sindh Assembly after the presidential elections to vote for the party’s nominee Asif Ali Zardari.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar were elected as PPP’s Senators till March 2027.

Read More: Sindh Assembly’s session summoned for oath-taking of newly elected MPAs

Earlier on February 22, the Sindh Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs was summoned on Saturday (February 24).

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori approved Caretaker Chief Minster Sindh Maqbool Baqar’s recommendation and called the first session of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

The newly elected representatives of the Sindh Assembly will take oath in the first session of the legislative assembly.

Read More: Murad Ali Shah nominated for Sindh chief minister’s slot

Bilawal Bhutto also announced that Naveed Anthony would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly deputy speaker. He further said that Awais Shah would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly speaker

With the PPP all set to form the next government in Sindh for a record fourth consecutive time, Murad Ali Shah has been picked to be the party’s nominee for provincial chief minister

Addressing a press conference following PPP’s Sindh parliamentary committee meeting, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Murad Ali Shah would be the party’s candidate for Sindh chief minister.