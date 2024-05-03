Two proclaimed fraudsters arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA: The Composite Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a raid on Friday apprehending two proclaimed offenders defrauding citizens seeking Hajj and different purpose visas, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals, identified as Rahban Munawar and Muhammad Ilyas, involved in visa scam and depriving citizens of millions of rupees related to Hajj, employment abroad and international education visa.

Additionally, the spokesperson added that the arrested accused are also involved in human trafficking activities, while the accused were booked in several cases since 2020.

Last month, the FIA busted a gang involved in defrauding people in the name of foreign jobs.

Last month, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reportedly arrested a father-son duo allegedly involved in defrauding people for Europe visas.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals, residents of Badami Bagh, Data Nagar area of Lahore, were accused of depriving a family of millions in a visa scam.