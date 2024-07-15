Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a tragic incident, two sanitary workers lost their lives while cleaning a manhole in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, one of the deceased workers identified as Shakeel was an employee of Municipal Corporation.

The second death was reported when the man went to save the TMA personnel, also fell into the manhole.

Earlier, three sanitary workers lost their lives while cleaning a manhole in Bhawal area of Sargodha.

The deceased workers were identified as Irfan Masih, Ratan Masih, and Babar Masih.

Another worker was reportedly in critical condition and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

In a similar incident earlier, two sanitary workers died while cleaning a manhole in Sargodha’s Larri Adda area.

Three sanitary workers fell into a manhole while clearing the manhole in Larri Adda area of Sargodha, Punjab.

Two labourers died on the spot due to toxic gas in the manhole, while the third one was retrieved by the rescue sources team.