Three sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole in Sargodha

SARGODHA: In a tragic incident, three sanitary workers lost their lives while cleaning a manhole in Bhawal area of Sargodha, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased workers were identified as Irfan Masih, Ratan Masih, and Babar Masih.

Another worker is reportedly in critical condition and has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

In a similar incident earlierm, two sanitary workers died while cleaning a manhole in Sargodha’s Larri Adda area.

Three sanitary workers fell into a manhole while clearing the manhole in Larri Adda area of Sargodha, Punjab.

Two labourers died on the spot due to toxic gas in the manhole, while the third one was retrieved by the rescue sources team.

In a separate similar incident, a minor boy died after falling into an open manhole in the Garden West area.

The locals tried to rescue the child out of the manhole but when recovered, he had already fallen.

Bereaved parents had said they shall go on and get a police complaint on the those responsible for leaving open the manhole like this. The locals had said every now and then there is an accident only because the local administration is not covering these sewers.