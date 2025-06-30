Two sisters die after ‘eating pizza’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A tragic incident unfolded Gujranwala where two minor sisters died after ‘consuming pizza’ while their parents fell ill, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The family, including policeman Naveed and his wife, fell ill shortly after eating pizza, ordered to celebrate the birthday of Naveed’s daughter. The family gathered to celebrate a special moment, the birthday of one of the deceased sisters.

Naveed told that their condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to one daughter passing away en route to the hospital while the other succumbed during treatment.

Naveed and his wife are currently receiving medical care. According to police, they are investigating the incident to determine the cause, with initial suspicions pointing to possible food contamination.

Earlier in a similar heart-wrenching incident, four minor girls and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala located 40 kilometre from Faisalabad and 45 km from Okara on May 5.