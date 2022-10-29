Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan army soldiers were martyred in general area of Dera Ismail Khan’s (DI Khan) Darazinda district during a gunfight with terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location.

“During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Sajid Hussain (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) embraced martyrdom,” it added.

ڈی آئی خان کے علاقے درزندہ میں سیکیورٹی فورسز اور دہشت گردوں میں جھڑپ! فائرنگ کے نتیجے میں 2 سیکیورٹی اہلکار شہید، آئی ایس پی آر#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/TUoxdtivgW — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 29, 2022

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

Earlier, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted the IBO in the Spimwam area of North Waziristan after the reports of the presence of the terrorists. After an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces.

According to the military’s media wing, the killed terrorists were involved in attacks on the security forces.

