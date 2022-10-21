Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan, ARY News quoted ISPR Friday.

Security forces conducted the IBO in the Spimwam area of North Waziristan after the reports of the presence of the terrorists. After an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorists were involved in attacks on the security forces. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the IBO, the statement added.

READ: TWO SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN GUNFIGHT WITH TERRORISTS IN S. WAZIRISTAN: ISPR



Earlier in the month, security forces had killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed,” the military’s media wing added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, ISPR said.

Comments