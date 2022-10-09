Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed,” the military’s media wing added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, ISPR said.

On October 4, two soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after a military convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Hassan Khel area of the Peshawar district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel – Peshawar District.

READ: SECURITY FORCES KILL FOUR TERRORISTS IN KP’S TANK

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers, killing three terrorists.

The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, according to ISPR.

Comments