Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in military convoy attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after a military convoy was attacked by terrorists in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district, ARY News quoted ISPR Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel – Peshawar District.

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers, killing three terrorists.

The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, according to ISPR.

During an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers were martyred. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pak Army (age 30 years, resident of Jaffarabad District) and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary (age 36 years, resident of South Waziristan District).

Both soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. It added, “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.”

In a separate incident, security troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in the general area of Tank.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, ISPR said in a statement.

On September 30, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan in Kurram district. Terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in Kurram district of the KP province, said the military’s media wing.

The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner with terrorists suffering heavy casualties, the military’s media wing said. It, however, said that during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, aged 27 years and a resident of Chiniot, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future.

