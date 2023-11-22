Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting military’s media affairs wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a security forces’ vehicle was travelling in Razmak area of North Waziristan when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off.

Resultantly, two soldiers – Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (resident of Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (resident of Kurram), embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in the area to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators,” the statement read, adding that security forces were “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers, as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve”.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.