23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting military’s media affairs wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a security forces’ vehicle was travelling in Razmak area of North Waziristan when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off.

Resultantly, two soldiers – Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (resident of Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (resident of Kurram), embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in the area to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators,” the statement read, adding that security forces were “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers, as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve”.

Read More: Soldier martyred in Peshawar IED blast: ISPR

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.