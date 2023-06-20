Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Spin Wam North Waziristan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers Sipoy Gul Rauf and Sipoy Abid Ullah got martyred in the blast.

The army media wing said that the operation was conducted in the area. The ISPR stated that the armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

In May, a Pakistan Army soldier guarding a polio team embraced martyrdom after an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the North Waziristan district.

On 31 May 2023, terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of the polio team, employed in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district.

Security forces, deputed to protect the polio team, effectively engaged terrorists’ location ensuring the safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the ensuing fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing shahadat