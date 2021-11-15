Two suspects get bail in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: Local court on Monday granted bail to two suspects in Lahore rickshaw harassment case after the victim woman gave a statement in their favour, ARY News reported.

The case was heard by the judicial magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema in the district courts. The victim woman, in her statement on oath, stated before the court that the two suspects namely, Muhammad Atif and Usman Riaz were inducted in the case due by mistake and added that she has no objection over granting bails to the suspects.

The court after the statement of the woman granted bail to Muhammad Atif and Usman Riaz and asked them to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000 each.

On August 24, the Punjab police claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Police had already arrested another suspect who filmed the viral video of a group of women being sexually harassed inside a rickshaw.

Read more: MAN WHO HARASSED WOMAN ON RICKSHAW IN LAHORE IDENTIFIED: POLICE

Police had also seized the mobile phones of both prime suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis.

According to investigators, both culprits harassed more than 7 women on Independence Day and recorded video of sexual assault

