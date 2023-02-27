Two terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

As per details, the security forces killed two terrorists and two were arrested during the intense encounter.

The army’s media wing further said that two Pakistan Army soldiers Sipahi Imran Ullah and Sipahi Afzal Khan embraced martyrdom during the gunfight with terrorists.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the terrorists were involved in terror activities against innocent civilians and security forces.

ISPR spokesperson further said that such incidents reaffirm the Armed forces’ determination to take on any entity that resort to violence and these sacrifices will further strengthen the resolve of armed forces to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

