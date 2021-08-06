‘Two terrorists associated with banned outfit’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain said on Friday that two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit have been arrested from Karachi’s Sher Shah besides seizing grenades and anti-state literature, ARY News reported.

SSP Fida Hussain claimed that the terrorists used to work for an intelligence agency of a neighbouring country who were also involved in brainwashing people.

The police officer said that the terrorists had planned to target a railway track, coal train and a gas pipeline. The arrested men were found involved in rekey of the law enforcers. He added that raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

On August 5, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a terrorist associated with a banned outfit from Karachi.

According to the CTD officials, the arrest was made from the city’s area of Aisha Manzil. The terrorist has been identified as Ali Raza, who has admitted to killing people of rival groups, the Counter-Terrorist Department said.

It was further learned that one of the associates of the Ali Raza had been arrested by the CTD earlier, while he fled the country after the crackdown.

The outlaw was taken into custody when he was regathering his team for terror activities after his return to Karachi.

Arms have been recovered from the terrorist, the Counter-Terrorist Department said.