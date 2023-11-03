Two terrorists including TTP suicide bomber killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists including a banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide bomber were killed in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

Three terrorism-related incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Rori area of KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district and one terrorist was killed and two terrorists were injured.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Usama, TTP’s suicide bomber, who was planning to carry out a high-profile incident in the area.

The second IBO was conducted in KP’s Lakki Marwat district in which a terrorist was killed by the security forces and various terrorist hideouts were busted.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers include Naik Zafar Iqbal (age: 37 years, resident of: District Gujranwala) & Sepoy Haji Jan (age: 30 years, resident of District Ghizar, Gilgit Baltistan).

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in the Kulachi area of KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district. Havildar Shahid Iqbal (age: 39 years, resident of: District Mirpur Khas) embraced martyrdom in the IED blast.

The ISPR said that sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.