14 soldiers martyred as terrorists ambush army vehicles in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: 14 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom after two vehicles were ambushed by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

Terrorists ambushed two vehicles of the security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Balochistan’s Gwadar district on Friday. 14 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

On October 27, terrorists had carried out two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in the Tirah area of Khyber District and after an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, two terrorists were injured and both were apprehended by security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.