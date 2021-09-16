Two terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists have been killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security Forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak on the reported presence of terrorists.

Two were terrorists killed in the operation. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR spokesperson added that the area clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any other terrorists.

On September 14, the security forces had conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel district.

Security forces had conducted IBO on terrorist hideout on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel district of North Waziristan district. Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, said the ISPR.

Weapon and ammunition had also recovered from the hideout.