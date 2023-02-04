Two terrorists killed, four arrested in Swabi

SWABI: At least two terrorist commanders killed and four arrested during a police operation in Swabi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Following the suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s police lines area, the law enforcers have accelerated the action against the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The police officials stated that the deceased terrorists were identified as Izhar and Zeenat Saqib, adding that Izhar used to plan attacks from Afghanistan and send teams to carry out attacks.

Izhar was wanted by the police in more than six cases while a reward of Rs2 million was fixed for the information of the dead terrorist. The police recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition and explosives from the possession of arrested terrorists.

In a statement, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan stated that the terrorists were leaving the house to execute the plan which was foiled by the police force.

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion in Peshawar Mosque took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

The LRH spokesperson said several bodies have been handed over to their heirs after identification.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

