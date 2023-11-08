Two terrorists killed, four injured in Chitral IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed and four others injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa’s Chitral district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the night between November 7 and 8 in general area Ursoon of Khyber-Pakhtunkwa’s Chitral district near Pakistan -Afghanistan border.

The operation involved an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists. As a result of the encounter, two terrorists were killed, while four others suffered serious injuries.

Efforts are currently underway to sanitise the surrounding areas, ensuring that any remaining terrorists are neutralized, the ISPR added.

The ISPR statement highlighted the appreciation of the local community for the security forces’ operation, emphasising the determination of Pakistan’s security personnel to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country.

The successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

Read More: Nine terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Mianwali training airbase: ISPR

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar asserted that Pakistan witnessed an increase in terrorism incidents after the interim government came into power in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PM Kakar noted that Pakistan had witnessed a 60 percent rise in terrorism incidents after the interim government (Taliban) came into power in Afghanistan.

The Afghan interim government must realise that the two neighbors were independent countries and must now allow its land to be used for destabilizing Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister urged Kabul to hand over all those persons who were behind the terror activities in Pakistan, which had already provided the list of wanted terrorists to the Afghan Taliban.

However, he regretted that the Afghan interim government had not taken any action against those involved in cross-border terrorism – a clear reference to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups.