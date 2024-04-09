Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, the security personnel gunned down two terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said, adding that security forces were determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.