32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, the security personnel gunned down two terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said, adding that security forces were determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Read More: Four terrorists killed in separate IBOs in Panjgur, North Waziristan: ISPR

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.