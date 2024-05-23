web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two terrorists of ‘RAW’ arrested in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a significant development, police claimed to have arrested two more terrorists, allegedly affiliated with Indian Spy Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that these arrests were made over the identification of previously arrested terrorists.

During the raid, the police officials confiscated weapons, grenades, and explosives from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Earlier this month, the police had apprehended two terrorists, named Khawar and Jabir, affiliated with RAW from Karachi’s Korangi area.

READ: Two ‘RAW-trained’ suspects arrested in Karachi

Following interrogation of the suspects, Sheikh Muhammad Ayub and Ahsan Raza were identified and subsequently arrested from the Korangi locality.

According to SSP Korangi, the arrested individuals had been operating as agents for the Indian intelligence agency since 1998, concealing their true identities.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in targeted killings, acting on directives from the Indian intelligence agency – RAW.

However, further investigations are underway to uncover additional operatives associated with the RAW, as revealed by the arrested individuals.

The ongoing investigation seeks to dismantle the network of operatives working on behalf of foreign agencies within Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.