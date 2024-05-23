Two terrorists of ‘RAW’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant development, police claimed to have arrested two more terrorists, allegedly affiliated with Indian Spy Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that these arrests were made over the identification of previously arrested terrorists.

During the raid, the police officials confiscated weapons, grenades, and explosives from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Earlier this month, the police had apprehended two terrorists, named Khawar and Jabir, affiliated with RAW from Karachi’s Korangi area.

Following interrogation of the suspects, Sheikh Muhammad Ayub and Ahsan Raza were identified and subsequently arrested from the Korangi locality.

According to SSP Korangi, the arrested individuals had been operating as agents for the Indian intelligence agency since 1998, concealing their true identities.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in targeted killings, acting on directives from the Indian intelligence agency – RAW.

However, further investigations are underway to uncover additional operatives associated with the RAW, as revealed by the arrested individuals.

The ongoing investigation seeks to dismantle the network of operatives working on behalf of foreign agencies within Karachi.