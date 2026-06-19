Two trains collide in central England, emergency services at scene

LONDON: British Transport Police said ‌on Friday it was responding to reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of ​London, with media reports saying the major incident ​had resulted in multiple injuries.

A video posted ⁠on social media showed what appeared to be ​the front of one train entangled with the ​back of another, with both still on the tracks.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, ​including an air ambulance, to the collision on ​the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the ‌area.

Transport ⁠minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.

I’m deeply concerned to hear reports of the collision involving 2 East Midlands Railway passenger trains. I’m grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected. We’re working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers. — Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) June 19, 2026

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at ​an incident ​on the ⁠railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer ​clear.

Train operator East Midlands Railway said ​it was ⁠unable to run services in or out of London for the rest of the day, while ⁠Thameslink ​said all lines between Luton and ​Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.