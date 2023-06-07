Two women undergo wrong surgeries due to similar names in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, doctors at a private hospital mistakenly performed wrong operations on two women who shared similar names in Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The first victim, Parveen Kausar, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad, was scheduled to undergo knee surgery. However, due to a mix-up in patient records, she was subjected to a gallbladder operation.

Meanwhile, the other woman named Kausar Parveen – resident of Chak 58, Faisalabad – was underwent a knee injury instead of receiving the surgery of gallbladder, due to which the condition of the patient got worst.

Furthermore, the affected women’s families, deeply aggrieved by the medical mishap, reached out to the police for assistance and further investigation.