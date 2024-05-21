Tyrian White case: IHC bins plea seeking PTI founder’s disqualification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected a plea seeking former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White, ARY News reported.

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri rejected the plea seeking the PTI founder’s disqualification in Tyrian White case.

Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, last year, had filed a plea seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that the former prime minister knows that there is evidence against him, Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.

Read more: IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Tyrian White case

The case was apparently shelved since May 2023, when the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq dissolved a three-member bench hearing the case after the opinions of two judges regarding the plea’s maintainability were uploaded on the court’s website.

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reserved its verdict on March 30, while Justices Kayani and Tahir had opined against the petition’s maintainability.

Later, the IHC CJ formed a new bench comprising Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.