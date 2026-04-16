U.S. Senate Republicans block latest bid to rein in Trump Iran war powers

WASHINGTON: A majority of ​the U.S. Senate backed President Donald ‌Trump’s military campaign against Iran on Wednesday, voting to block a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop ​the war until hostilities are authorized by ​Congress.

The Senate voted 52-47 not to advance the ⁠war powers resolution, underscoring his party’s continuing support ​for the Republican president’s war policy more than ​six weeks after the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

It was the ​fourth time that Democrats have forced ​votes on similar measures since the war began. All ‌of ⁠them have failed in the face of opposition from every Republican except Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul was the only Republican vote ​in favor ​of the ⁠resolution in the latest vote. The only Democratic no came from ​Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. Republican Senator ​Jim ⁠Justice of West Virginia did not vote.

Democratic party leaders have vowed to keep bringing ⁠up ​war powers resolution until the ​conflict ends or Congress authorizes continued fighting.