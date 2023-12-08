20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 8, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Zeeshan stars as Pakistan humble Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan started their ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as they beat Nepal by seven wickets at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv


Pakistan dismissed Nepal for just 152 in 47.2 overs.

Uttam Rangu Thapa Magar top-scored with 51 off 76 for Nepal with three fours and two maximums to his name.

Mohamad Zeeshan was Pakistan’s wrecker-in-chief as he returned with splendid figures of 6-19 in 9.2 overs.

Pakistan captain Saad Baig and Azan Awais scored half-centuries as the side completed the run chase in 26.2 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 56 off 62 balls with eight fours to his name. Saad Baig struck five boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 56-ball 50.

Gulshan Kumar Jha took two wickets for Nepal.

Pakistan will not play arch-rivals India in their second group stage fixture at Dubai’s ICC Academy Oval – 1 on December 10.

Related – ‘Pakistan are not afraid of playing against India’

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.