Zeeshan stars as Pakistan humble Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan started their ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as they beat Nepal by seven wickets at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Team Pakistan dominated the match today! They won by 7 wickets and chased the target with more than 20 overs to spare. Congratulations Team Pakistan!#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/cvlcdm8Gfw — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 8, 2023



Pakistan dismissed Nepal for just 152 in 47.2 overs.

Uttam Rangu Thapa Magar top-scored with 51 off 76 for Nepal with three fours and two maximums to his name.

Mohamad Zeeshan was Pakistan’s wrecker-in-chief as he returned with splendid figures of 6-19 in 9.2 overs.

A magnificent spell by Mohammad Zeeshan took over Team Nepal by storm, taking a fantastic 6 wicket-haul in 9.2 overs and giving away a mere 19 runs.#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/EoTDiZDbhq — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 8, 2023

Pakistan captain Saad Baig and Azan Awais scored half-centuries as the side completed the run chase in 26.2 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 56 off 62 balls with eight fours to his name. Saad Baig struck five boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 56-ball 50.

Gulshan Kumar Jha took two wickets for Nepal.

Pakistan will not play arch-rivals India in their second group stage fixture at Dubai’s ICC Academy Oval – 1 on December 10.

