U19 Asia Cup 2023: UAE shock Pakistan, Bangladesh down India in semis

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh will meet in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 final after their respective semi-final wins over South Asian giants Pakistan and defending champions India in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan went down fighting to the UAE by 11 runs at the ICC Academy.

UAE-U19 triumphs by 11 runs against Pakistan-U19, securing a spot in the finals. A heart-stopping match showcasing the essence of cricket’s exhilarating unpredictability. Congratulations team UAE! #ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/hXAgS3752h — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 15, 2023

Pakistan restricted the Emirates side to 193 in 47.5 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan led from the front with a half-century.

He played a captain’s knock of 57-ball 55 with seven boundaries to his name. Opener Aryansh Sharma chipped in with his 46 from 70 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Ethan D’Souza played a handy knock of 37 off 63 balls with two fours and a six to his name.

Ubaid Shah, younger brother of star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with his 4-44 in 9.5 overs. Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas took two wickets each.

Pakistan put on a dismal batting performance and were sent packing for 182 in chase of 194-run target. Captain Saad Baig scored a fifty.

His knock included four boundaries and a maximum.

Azan Awais chipped in with 71-ball 41 with five fours to his name. Ali Asfand kept Pakistan in the hunt by his fighting 27-run knock was not enough for the side to qualify for the final.

Related – Pakistan hammers India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh brush aside India

Bangladesh reached the final with a four-wicket win over defending champions India in the second semifinal.

Bangladesh-U19 clinches victory by 4 wickets against India-U19, securing a thrilling ticket to the finals. The cricketing arena buzzes with excitement as Bangladesh charts their course to championship glory. #ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/OBYEu5MbxP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 15, 2023

India, being sent to bat first, scored 188 in 42.4 overs on the back of Murugan Abhishek and Musheer Khan’s fifties.

The former top-scored with 74-ball 62 with six fours and two maximums to his name. The latter struck three fours on his way to 50 off 61 balls.

Maruf Mridha was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers with his 4-41 in 10 overs. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon bagged two wickets each.

Bangladesh successfully chased the 189-run target at the loss of six wickets in 42.5 overs. Ariful Islam was the star performer with his 94 off 90 balls. His knock included nine fours and four sixes.

He was supported by Ahrar Amin who stuck three fours on his way to 101-ball 44.

Naman Tiwari picked three wickets for India.