21.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 12, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Irfan Pathan trolled after India loses U19 World Cup final against Australia

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is being brutally trolled for his comments on Pakistan fans after his nation suffered an embarassing defeat to Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 final on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Australia outplayed India in the final and won the game by a comprehensive 79-run margin in Benoni, South Africa. 

Irfan Pathan, who is known for making controversial statements about Pakistan and its passion for cricket, became a laughing stock after the results for his past comments on the neighbouring country. 

However, the former India cricketer did not take the remarks well and lashed out at Pakistan fans for their “unsportsmanlike behavior” in frustration instead of speaking about his team’s loss.

“Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat,” Irfan Pathan remarked on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset.”

However, this step also backfired on him as he was criticized for the remarks.

Irfan Pathan’s bad blood with Pakistan started with a mocking tweet on Green Shirts’ defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23. He mocked the neighbouring country by tweeting, “Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? (How was the Sunday, neighbours).”

Since the day former cricketer made the comment, India has lost all finals of the ICC events played on Sunday. The side slumped to convincing defeats to Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023.  

His theatrics were not just limited to making tweets. He danced with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan when Pakistan lost to the side in the 50-over World Cup. 

Moreover, he had hosted a dinner for Afghanistan team just a day ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 group stage clash against Australia.

A victory against Pat Cummins’ side would have eliminated Pakistan from the tournament. However, Glenn Maxwell scored a magnificent double century to spoil Afghanistan’s party.

Related – Irfan Pathan’s comment on PAK vs BAN divides internet

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.