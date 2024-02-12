Irfan Pathan trolled after India loses U19 World Cup final against Australia

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is being brutally trolled for his comments on Pakistan fans after his nation suffered an embarassing defeat to Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 final on Sunday.

Australia outplayed India in the final and won the game by a comprehensive 79-run margin in Benoni, South Africa.

A golden period for Australia 🇦🇺 Five concurrent trophies across the men’s, women’s and now the future stars at the Men’s #U19WorldCup 🏆 More 👉 https://t.co/wCXxFxxkF3 pic.twitter.com/NzQNCLpERB — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2024

Irfan Pathan, who is known for making controversial statements about Pakistan and its passion for cricket, became a laughing stock after the results for his past comments on the neighbouring country.

However, the former India cricketer did not take the remarks well and lashed out at Pakistan fans for their “unsportsmanlike behavior” in frustration instead of speaking about his team’s loss.

Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2024

“Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat,” Irfan Pathan remarked on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset.”

However, this step also backfired on him as he was criticized for the remarks.

Indians were making fun of Pakistan. At least our boys were giving a fight, but Indians are being completely outplayed — Ifℝα༻ (@afreebirdiee) February 11, 2024

Buzdili ki b had hai bhai , where were you when your country people making fun of Pakistani defeat in semifinal ? Baaten krwa lo issy bs btw how iz the Sunday today hope will be the peaceful night today. Better luck next time for your team . Don’t pretend something else and… — Bilal Ahmad Mushtaq (@BilalAhmadMush2) February 11, 2024

Those efforts are made to humiliate YOU specifically and you know it.

Don’t try to dodge it towards somewhere else. — مدثر حسن وانى (@kaeshurr1) February 11, 2024

Irfan Pathan’s bad blood with Pakistan started with a mocking tweet on Green Shirts’ defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23. He mocked the neighbouring country by tweeting, “Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? (How was the Sunday, neighbours).”

Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

Since the day former cricketer made the comment, India has lost all finals of the ICC events played on Sunday. The side slumped to convincing defeats to Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023.

His theatrics were not just limited to making tweets. He danced with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan when Pakistan lost to the side in the 50-over World Cup.

Irfan Pathan and Rashid Khan celebrate by dancing as Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan 😅#PAKvsAFG #RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/4iTcGofjCW — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) October 23, 2023

Moreover, he had hosted a dinner for Afghanistan team just a day ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 group stage clash against Australia.

What a night we had, having these wonderful Afghans at home with my own friends and family. ❤️ #family #friends pic.twitter.com/hoqTZiVlbF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 7, 2023

A victory against Pat Cummins’ side would have eliminated Pakistan from the tournament. However, Glenn Maxwell scored a magnificent double century to spoil Afghanistan’s party.

