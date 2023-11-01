Irfan Pathan’s comment on PAK vs BAN divides internet

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared his views on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman being judged the Player of the Match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata.

Fakhar Zaman, who swapped opener Imam-ul-Haq in the fixture, played a blistering knock of 81 from 74 balls with seven sixes and three fours.

His innings played a crucial role in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win in their must-win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

Irfan Pathan, known for making controversial statements against the Green Shirts, believes the left-handed batter did not deserve the laurel.

He thinks left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi deserved the title for his superb bowling performance.

“Playing against Bangladesh who is down and out in their confidence, Pakistan needed to play aggressive. They did that very well. Shaheen should have been awarded Man of the match.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi, who played his 50th ODI, became the quickest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets. The previous record of 52 was held by Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah in the fixture.

His performance propelled him to the top of ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings.

