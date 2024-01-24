Pakistan beat Nepal in U19 World Cup 2024

Pakistan on Wednesday beat Nepal by five wickets in their group stage fixture of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2023 at East London’s Buffalo Park.
Nepal were dismissed for 197 after electing to bat first. Opener Bipin Rawal top-scored with his 68-ball 39 with four boundaries and a six to his name.
Deepak Dumre and captain Dev Khanal chipped in with their respective scores of 26 and 23.
Arafat Minhas was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his figures of 3-23 in 10 overs. Ubaid Shah and Ahmad Hassan took two wickets each as well.
Pakistan successfully chased the 198-run target in 47.4 overs. Azan Awais was the standout batter with his unbeaten half-century.
His 63-run knock came off 82 balls and included six fours.
Openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan, who scored a brilliant century against Afghanistan in the campaign opener, scored 37 runs each.
Aakash Chand was the standout Nepal bowler with his three-wicket haul.
