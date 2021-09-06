UAE-bound five passengers offloaded over no rapid PCR report

KARACHI: Five UAE-bound passengers were offloaded from a foreign airlines flight at Karachi International airport over not having PCR and Rapid PCR COVID diagnosis test reports, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the passengers were willing to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but were offloaded over no show of PCR and Rapid PCR test reports, mandatory for the passengers willing to travel to UAE before 48 hours of the scheduled flights.

It is to be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has provided rapid PCR testing facility for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passengers at the major airports.

The aviation authority facilitated the passengers who are going to travel to UAE amid restrictions of undergoing mandatory rapid PCR tests for COVID-19.

Read more: PASSENGERS WILLING TO TRAVEL TO UAE RUSHING KARACHI AIRPORT

The rapid PCR testing facility is available at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot.

Thousands of travellers have availed rapid PCR testing facility prior to their departure to the UAE destinations.