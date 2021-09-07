CAA takes notice of exorbitant charges for rapid PCR test from UAE travelers

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken notice of reports regarding excessive amounts being charged from passengers traveling to UAE by airlines for conducting a rapid PCR test, ARY NEWS reported.

The aviation authority said that it had received complaints regarding exorbitant charges from UAE travelers by airlines at various airports of the country.

The DG CAA said that no airline could charge an amount exceeding Rs5000 from a passenger for a rapid PCR test and said that directives have been issued to airport managers for strict implementation in this regard.

“If the airlines refuse to accept the fee fixed for rapid PCR test then it should be linked with its regulatory conditions,” the CAA official said.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allowed all visa holders from Pakistan to visit the Kingdom from August 30.

However, the travelers would undergo rapid PCR tests ahead of the flight to Dubai while making airlines responsible for the negative test of the travelers.

It said that in case of a passenger testing positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the kingdom, the concerned airline would be responsible for it. The passengers also had to undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to traveling to the Kingdom.