UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - August 15, 2026

KARACHI: The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee (AED to PKR) rate remained steady during this week, SBP reports and other sources confirmed.

Interbank rates stood at approximately 75.62 PKR per AED on 10 August, 75.63 PKR on 11 August, 75.63 PKR on 12 August, 75.63 PKR on 13 August, 75.62 PKR on 14 August, and around 75.59 PKR on 15 August.

Open-market rates were a little higher, with buying prices near 76.15 and selling prices around 77.15 on key days of the week. Because the UAE Dirham is pegged to the US dollar, AED/PKR movements closely follow USD to PKR trend.

Actual rates from banks or exchange companies include spreads and may differ slightly from the numbers given above.

Despite Iran war, the UAE’s economy has sustained due to the emirates’ prudent economic policies has kept AED rate on an even keel.

Why Pakistanis Buy UAE Dirhams

Pakistanis primarily purchase UAE Dirhams for travel, employment, and family connections linked to the large Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates.

Many workers and professionals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other emirates need AED for living expenses, and families in Pakistan buy the currency to send support or prepare for visits. Demand also rises for tourism, business trips, education, and medical travel to the UAE. In addition, Pakistanis acquire AED for investment and savings as a relatively stable store of value linked to the dollar peg or as a hedge against possible PKR depreciation.

Remittances from the UAE form one of Pakistan’s major foreign-exchange inflows, creating continuous natural demand and supply for the currency in the local market. The combination of work-related needs, travel requirements, and investment or remittance flows keeps the UAE Dirham one of the most actively traded Gulf currencies in Pakistan’s open market