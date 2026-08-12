UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Today - August 12, 2026

Karachi, August 12, 2026 — The UAE Dirham is trading close to its interbank rate of Rs75.6012 in Pakistan’s open market, with the latest cash quotation around Rs75.65. The interbank rate is provided by State Bank of Pakistan.

This narrow spread offers a practical reference for travelers, remitters, and those holding Dirhams for other purposes. The interbank figure reflects official dealings, while the open market responds more directly to everyday cash demand.

Common Pakistanis buy UAE Dirhams mainly for investment and travel as they view the currency as a relatively stable store of value because it is pegged to the US dollar, making it useful for savings and investment.

Travel demand remains consistent as large numbers of Pakistanis visit the UAE for family, business, tourism, and short stays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, often purchasing Dirhams in advance to cover expenses. Remittances from the large Pakistani workforce in the Emirates further support ongoing interest in the currency.

The Iran war, which intensified from late February, disrupted energy markets through pressure on the Strait of Hormuz and drove sharp rises in oil prices at various stages, prompting risk-off flows into the US dollar.

Import-dependent Asian currencies such as the Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, and Philippine peso faced pressure from higher energy costs, inflation risks, and capital outflows. Pakistan’s rupee showed relative resilience for much of the period, helped by Saudi financial inflows and deposits that supported reserves and limited depreciation despite the external shock. Oil-price spikes fed imported inflation risks across the region, while dollar strength amplified pressure on floating currencies. As diplomatic efforts and shipping conditions evolved, some of the extreme volatility eased, though the episode highlighted how Middle East geopolitics quickly affect regional exchange rates and energy costs.

For those tracking AED rates, the interbank level provides the official benchmark while the open-market quote better reflects cash demand for travel and investment. Rates can shift with oil prices, remittance flows, and local liquidity, so checking licensed exchange companies for the latest figures is advisable.