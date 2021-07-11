UAE announces Eidul Azha holidays for private sector

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced Eidul Azha holidays in the country for public and private sector employees starting from July 19.

According to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources, the paid holiday of Eid Al Adha for the public and private sector will start on 9th Dhu al-Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Monday, 19th July, and will end on Thursday, 22nd July.

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

Read More: ZILHAJ MOON NOT SIGHTED IN SAUDI ARABIA, EID AL-ADHA ON JULY 20

Eid Al Adha means “festival of the sacrifice”. It coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.