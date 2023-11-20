UAE envoy calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday expressed satisfaction at the robust and wide-ranging engagement between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed the need to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade and investment.

The prime minister was talking to the Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Emirati ambassador presented a formal invitation to the caretaker prime minister to attend the forthcoming COP-28 meeting in Abu Dhabi.

He said that Pakistan was one of the leading countries in climate change negotiations and the U.A.E. was hopeful that Pakistan would play its part in ensuring the success of COP-28.

The caretaker prime minister congratulated the UAE for hosting this important global climate change conference and assured of Pakistan’s active participation in the event.

Progress on bilateral cooperation was also discussed.

During the discussion on the situation in Gaza, PM Kakar urged the Muslim countries to speak with a united voice to urge the international community to end the violence and brutal murder of innocent civilians in Gaza at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

Saudi envoy meets PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the violence in Gaza and stopping the brutality unleashed by Israel on innocent Palestinians.

The prime minister made these remarks during his meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Office Media Wing said.

PM Kakar conveyed his deep appreciation for the Saudi leadership for hosting the OIC Extraordinary Summit earlier this month to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He lauded the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in building historic consensus among the Arab and Islamic countries.