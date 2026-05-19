Uber has more than doubled its stake in Germany’s ‌Delivery Hero, becoming the largest shareholder, according to a company announcement and LSEG data on Monday.

Delivery Hero said its rival had increased its holding to about 19.5% of issued capital from roughly 7%. Uber’s stake ​is worth around 1.7 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

“Delivery Hero welcomes Uber’s ​additional investment as a further endorsement of its platform and ⁠Everyday App strategy,” the company said in a statement.

The US-based ride share app also ​has options for a further 5.6% of the shares, Delivery Hero said. This could give Uber ​a blocking minority.

Uber, which offers delivery service in Germany in competition with Delivery Hero, said in a regulatory filing it does not currently intend to increase its stake to 30%, a move ​that would trigger a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders.

Uber declined to ​comment beyond its regulatory filing.

Shares in Delivery Hero closed 5.6% higher following the announcement.

“While Uber’s ultimate ‌intentions on ⁠further stake-building remain unclear, we view the move as a clear endorsement of the strategic attractiveness of Delivery Hero’s asset base for Uber,” JPMorgan analysts said.

INVESTOR BATTLE HEATS UP

The Berlin-based food-delivery company has seen trading volume in its shares increase as former ​majority shareholder Prosus has sought ​to comply with European ⁠Commission conditions for Prosus’ acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.

The commission required the company to cut its Delivery Hero stake to below ​10% by late summer to address competition concerns.

Uber bought a 4.5% ​stake in ⁠Delivery Hero from Prosus in April.

Activist investor Aspex Management also raised its stake to about 15% in May as part of a campaign against the company’s chief executive, Niklas Oestberg. In March, ⁠Aspex ​urged him to resign and pushed for a ​strategic overhaul at Delivery Hero, including a withdrawal from entire regions.

Delivery Hero’s annual general meeting is scheduled ​for June 23.