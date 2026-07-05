Uber pauses Europe food delivery expansion

Uber has paused the majority of its planned food delivery expansion ​in Europe just months after announcing the plans as ‌the ride-sharing company continues to pursue a takeover of Delivery Hero the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Uber no longer plans to launch food delivery ​in five of the seven countries it had targeted for ​expansion this year, including Austria, Norway and Greece, the ⁠report said.

It did not identify the other two ​countries.

Earlier in the year, Uber said it planned to expand its ​food delivery business into seven new European markets – Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece and Romania.

The company expected the move to ​generate an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over the ​next three years.

The San Francisco-based company, however, is still seeking to acquire ‌Delivery ⁠Hero, according to the FT report.

Delivery Hero said in May it had received a €33-per-share ($37.74) offer from Uber, and Reuters reported that the U.S. company had raised its stake in the German ​food delivery company ​to nearly ⁠37% from 25% after buying a stake from fellow shareholder Aspex Management.

Reuters could not verify ​the FT report. Delivery Hero declined to comment, while ​Uber ⁠did not respond to requests for comment.

Uber told the FT it had decided to halt its expansion after the “huge success” ⁠of ​launches in Finland and Denmark, with ​plans to “focus on continuing the momentum” in existing markets.