Udit Narayan breaks silence on the controversial viral video

Veteran singer Udit Narayan broke his silence on the viral kissing video from his US-Canada tour, calling it an act of ‘pure affection’ towards his fans.

Days after a brief clip from his last year’s US-Canada tour went viral on social media, inviting backlash for the veteran, seasoned playback singer Udit Narayan has finally issued a clarification on the ‘so-called scandalous video’, which sees him purportedly kissing a fan on her lips during his live concert.

It happened so when a concertgoer went near the stage to take a selfie with Narayan and leaned in to give him a peck on the cheek. However, the singer can be seen returning the kisses to the female fans on their lips, while singing his hit track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, from the Bollywood movie ‘Mohra’.

Addressing the viral video, Narayan said in a new interview, “Why would I do something now, at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all? There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and me.”

“What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and me. They love me. I love them back even more,” he clarified.

“Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice?” he asked further and added, “In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them.”

In the end, Narayan also thanked those who made his video viral after months, with mal intention. “Because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was,” he stated.

