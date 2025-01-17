Renowned singer booked for attacking LESCO team

Renowned singer Jawad Ahmad attacked Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) after his wife’s beauty parlour was caught stealing electricity.

As per details, police registered a first information report (FIR) against Jawad Ahmad and his four accomplices for attacking a LESCO team.

According to FIR registered by police in Johar Town at the complaint of LESCO SDO Muhammad Asghar, a team during routine checking traced wrongdoing regarding an electricity meter installed at a beauty parlor, owned by the singer’s wife.

During this process, the wife of Jawad Ahmad called her husband who along with his other colleagues rushed to the parlor in a black van.

Read more: PM takes notice of illegal reinstatement of LESCO officers

Jawad Ahmad immediately snatched the electricity meter from the LESCO staffer namely Shahid Khan and handed it over to his colleague Adeel, who disappeared from the scene along with the meter.

The FIR further stated that due to electricity meter tampering huge financial loss caused to the national exchequer and also created hurdles in official work of the LESCO team.

All the injured LESCO employees were later shifted to local hospital for treatment.