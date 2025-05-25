Mysterious sphere sparks global debate over possible UFO

A mysterious metallic sphere found in Colombia has sparked fresh UFO speculation among scientists and the public.

The object was spotted on 2 March flying over the town of Buga before landing, according to the social media page @Truthpolex.

The moment has drawn global attention and led many to wonder if the sphere could be a real UFO.

The strange sphere is being studied by researchers, including Jose Luis Velazquez. He noted that the object has three layers and shows no signs of welds or joints, details that are usually seen in human-made items.

Because of this, Velazquez believes it might be of extraterrestrial origin, further fuelling the belief that it could be a UFO.

However, not all experts agree. Julia Mossbridge, executive director of the Institute for Love and Time (TILT) and a physicist at the University of San Diego, is doubtful.

She told Fox News Digital that the object looks more like an “art project” than an alien craft. Mossbridge warned against jumping to quick conclusions, saying the discovery should be studied properly.

Mossbridge explained that we are entering a time where unexpected things challenge our view of the world.

“We are learning that we don’t fully understand what’s in our skies or our waters,” she said. “There’s something going on that’s bigger than us.”

She also pointed out that sightings of strange flying objects, often called UFOs, are not new. The federal government has already admitted there are things in the sky they cannot explain.

This has led to groups such as the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies, the UAP Disclosure Fund, and the Galileo Project trying to find their own answers.

These groups, made up of people from many backgrounds, are working together to study objects like the Colombian sphere. Mossbridge said international rules may need to be considered when such items are found in different countries.

Before calling anything a UFO, she added, the object should be examined by experts. She suggested taking such finds to teams like the Galileo Project, who can test whether the materials used are “clearly non-human-made.”

As the debate continues, the mysterious Colombian sphere has become the latest object to raise big questions about our skies, our knowledge, and the true nature of UFOs.