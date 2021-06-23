WATCH: ‘UFO’ or ‘satellite’ as rows of blinking lights spotted in sky

Rows of blinking lights across the sky were spotted on camera in an Indian city, causing speculation of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) landing in the area.

However, the scientists have rejected the claim and said that it could be satellites moving in the low earth orbit that was witnessed by the locals.

According to the video of the entire episode that was captured on camera in Junagadh city of India’s Gujrat state, about four to seven bright shining lights could be seen in the row in the sky. The lights could be seen diminishing within seconds.

UFOs again in #Rajkot? Even few months back these types of lights were seen in many cities of #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/v5GokrUpVC — Divyesh Trivedi (@DivyeshTrivedi_) June 21, 2021



Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) dismissed the theory of the unnatural light sighting being UFOs and said that it could be because of some satellite passing through the low earth orbit.

“In the Saurashtra region, people sighted 30-40 mysterious lights blinking in a straight line. This caused curiosity and fear in people of the region due to blind beliefs. However, according to space science, such light sightings could be for three reasons. It could be either because a small portion of a meteoroid had entered the surface of the earth. It could also be a shooting star,” said the GUJCOST Advisor.

“But, this particular sighting looked like multiple lights in a row. This could be because of some satellite passing through the low earth orbit. There are more than 3000 satellites functional in the lower orbit of the earth,” he added.

Mr Sahoo said that exactly the same sightings were reported from multiple places in United States when Elon Musk’s SpaceX had launched the Falcon rocket was launched. “This is definitely sighting of some satellite. There is nothing to worry about,” he added.