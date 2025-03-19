UK Air Safety Committee to review ban on Pakistani airlines tomorrow

The UK Air Safety Committee is set to convene on Thursday, March 20, to consider the possibility of lifting the five-year ban for Pakistani Airlines and other carriers from Pakistan. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This development has raised hopes for travellers to the United Kingdom, as a potential lifting of the restrictions by the UK Air Safety Committee could provide much-needed relief to passengers who have faced prolonged challenges.

Sources indicate that the committee will evaluate the case of a ban for Pakistani airlines, which have been prohibited from operating in the UK and Europe since July 2020.

Officials from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have expressed optimism, believing UK Air Safety Committee might decide to lift the ban, thereby paving the way for Pakistani airlines to resume flights to the UK.

The restrictions stemmed from the 2020 scandal involving fake pilot licenses, which prompted serious concerns regarding aviation safety standards in Pakistan.

Following the incident, European and British regulators suspended PIA’s operations, significantly impacting Pakistan’s aviation sector and restricting direct flight options to the UK and Europe.

Officials from the CAA remain hopeful for a favourable outcome from the meeting. One official stated, “With the recent restoration of flights to Europe, we are optimistic that the UK Air Safety Committee will also approve for ban for Pakistani airlines to resume operations.”

If the ban is lifted, it would mark a breakthrough for Pakistan’s aviation industry, allowing Pakistani airlines to reestablish connections to British airports.

Earlier this year, a milestone was achieved when the European Union lifted its restrictions, enabling PIA to resume its operations.

Subsequently, PIA operated its first flight to Paris on January 10, ending a hiatus of over four-and-a-half years.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) initiated preparations to restore flights to the United Kingdom.

Sources indicate that the UK’s Department for Transport (DFT) is expected to complete an audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which could facilitate the resumption of flights between Pakistan and the UK.

Following encouraging developments, PIA is actively working towards the revival of its flight operations.

Furthermore, strategies are being developed for flights to various European sectors.