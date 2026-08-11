LONDON: Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham will on Tuesday unveil plans ​to crack down on vape ‌shops, betting outlets and rogue businesses as part of an effort to revive high streets ​after decades of decline, his ​office said on Monday.

The measures will give ⁠local communities more say over what ​businesses can open in their town ​centres, as well as extra powers for the police and local authorities.

The government will revoke a ​rule which currently restricts the ability ​of councils to refuse new betting shops even ‌where ⁠there are strong local concerns.

New vape shops and adult gaming centres will require planning permission.

Police and local authorities will ​be given ​more time ⁠to investigate properties linked to organised crime. The maximum length ​of orders closing premises will ​rise ⁠from six months to 12.

Burnham’s initiative follows his moves to cut tax from ⁠domestic electricity ​bills, cap bus fares and ​lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues.

UK’s Burnham vows crackdown on misleading discounts and subscription traps

Earlier, Burnham said on Sunday he would crack down ‌on misleading product discounts and subscription traps as part of a broader push to ease pressure on household finances.

Burnham wants to deliver improvements in living standards after a decade marked by ​unprecedented political instability, during which Britain had seven prime ministers and households ​saw little improvement in their spending power.

Since taking power on July ⁠20, Burnham has removed a tax from domestic electricity bills, capped bus fares and ​lowered business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues, eager to show that he ​can act more decisively than his predecessor Keir Starmer.