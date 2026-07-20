UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI

LONDON: The finance bosses at many of Britain’s biggest companies are more optimistic about ​the impact of artificial intelligence on their ‌businesses and a bit less worried about risks from geopolitics, according to a report published on Monday.

The survey ​of UK chief financial officers by ​accountancy firm Deloitte found 73% were optimistic about ⁠AI improving their businesses’ performance, up from ​59% at the end of last year and ​39% two years ago.