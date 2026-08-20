LONDON: Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit ​or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including ‌Meta’s AI-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday, citing privacy and ​film piracy concerns.

The move follows ​growing scrutiny of smart glasses over ⁠their recording capabilities, with courts ​in England and Wales this month ​prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.