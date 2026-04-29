UK will work with other “middle powers” such as France, Germany and ​Canada on AI security to help ‌shape the future of a technology dominated by the United States and China, Technology ​Secretary Liz Kendall said.

UK’s AI Security ​Institute (AISI) generated interest from other countries when ⁠it evaluated Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model ​earlier this month, showing that it could ​exploit security weaknesses, she said on Tuesday.