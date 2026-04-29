UK to work with other 'middle powers' on AI security, minister says
- By Reuters -
- Apr 29, 2026
UK will work with other “middle powers” such as France, Germany and Canada on AI security to help shape the future of a technology dominated by the United States and China, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said.
UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) generated interest from other countries when it evaluated Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model earlier this month, showing that it could exploit security weaknesses, she said on Tuesday.
- Kendall told reporters: “Many other countries are extremely interested in working with us to learn some of the lessons from what AISI is doing.”
- UK will publish best practice on evaluating AI models in July at the next meeting of AI Security Institutes.
- AISI, which sits under Kendall’s department, has agreements with OpenAI, Anthropic and others to evaluate their models.
- Kendell said work with UK’s peers should not be seen as weakening its “deep, close and enduring relationship” with the United States, which is home to the five hyperscalers that control about 70% of global AI compute power.