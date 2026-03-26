UK consumer sentiment slides to weakest in over two years, BRC survey shows

British households’ expectations for their own finances and the state of the economy have fallen to their ​weakest in at least two years as the Middle East ‌conflict raised the prospect of higher inflation, according to a survey on Thursday.

The British Retail Consortium said households’ view of the ​likely state of the economy over the next three ​months sank to -53 in March from -30 in February, ⁠while their assessment of the prospects for their own ​finances dropped to -17 from -6, with both measures the lowest since ​the survey began in March 2024.

“Consumer confidence collapsed as the Middle East conflict raised the prospect of higher inflation in the months ​ahead,” BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. “The drop in ​confidence was most pronounced among the Boomer generation, who are most reliant ‌on ⁠investment and pension funds.”

Following are further highlights from the release and related context: